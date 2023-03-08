Prime Minister issues message for Women’s Day 2023

Women have historically faced discrimination and oppression in various aspects of life, including education, employment, politics, and personal relationships.

Acknowledging and celebrating women and their achievements, today and EVERY day, means taking action to support and advocate for women’s rights, dignity, and well-being and ensuring access to and participation in all segments of our community.

As your Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, and as a woman, myself, I understand the importance of embracing Women’s History Month and dedicate my days showing up for and ensuring the voices of women are heard.

Secretary General of the United Nations in opening the UNWomen Conference 2023 pledged 100% support to promoting equality for women and girls in all aspects of life – to making the future digital and equitable for women and girls.

I urge everyone to take special time on International Women’s Day to focus on the incredible

achievements of this group of people who have had to deal with hardship but turned their situation

into opportunities.

Today is more than simply a day to wear purple and use the hashtags, it’s an opportunity to show the

women in this society that they are surrounded by support and blessings. We must commit to

learning, empathy, and action, so that it can have a positive impact on the lives of women and girls in

our community. We must not only make a space at the table for these women, but to support them in

their fight to build equity and contribute to the betterment of society.

Women must also be recognized for the pivotal role they play in the family which is the foundation

of any society. Let us support women in ways in which they can truly be all they can be for the

preservation of the family.

As a woman in one of the most powerful leadership positions in this nation, I have faced my fair

share of hardship and trials. However, through perseverance and a tenacious drive and pure

intentions, I will continue to advocate so that the voices of women and girls are heard. While the

journey is far from over, I remain unwavering in my dedication to uplift the women of this nation

and be an inspiration to our young women and girls for generations to come as Mavis Brooks-

Salmon, my mom and so many others have been to me.I challenge the women both near and far, to push past gender biases, and the expectations of others

and achieve levels of excellence beyond your own imagination. Dream big, create plans and find

opportunities to make those dreams a reality. As government we will continue to create the

environment to ensure equal opportunities for women and girls to make strides in areas of STEM –

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. As technology progresses at such lightning

speed, we must ensure our women and girls are prepared to inherit the future. Let’s forge a new path

towards a future that is paved with equality for all.

Happy International Women’s Day 2023!