Today starts another round of cervical cancer screening



From February 28 th till March 3 rd , the fourth round of cervical cancer screening will be conducted for women between 30 and 60 years old.

Women in that age group who didn’t get the chance to participate in previous rounds are invited to take part in the screening.

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer globally. Thanks to the cervical cancer screening program on human papillomavirus (HPV) precancerous stages of cervical cancer can be detected at an earlier stage and making the

disease fairly treatable. The screening is conducted by the Public Health Prevention Clinic in collaboration with the Sint Eustatius Health Care Foundation and RIVM, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment.

If you are between 30 and 60 years old, please call to make your appointment at PHPC at 318 2891 or WhatsApp at 318 5154.

For more information: Website rivm.nl/bvocn or Facebook page Screening CN