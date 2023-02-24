SXM DOET DIY T-Shirt Workshop



SXM DOET will be hosting their first DIY T-shirt event this Saturday, February 25 th , 2023 from 3pm to

7pm at the Buccaneers Beach Bar. During this workshop volunteers of all ages will have the

opportunity to learn how they can revamp and refresh their old SXM DOET T-Shirts for March 10th & Registration is required as we have limited spots available, so don’t wait until it’s too late to sign up!

Deadline for registration is Friday February 24 th

Registration link can be found on all social media pages @SXMDOET

We look forward to seeing you this Saturday!