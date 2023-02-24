Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation in Curaçao



The Permanent Committees for Kingdom Relations of the Senate and House of Representatives will participate in the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) in Curaçao from Tuesday 28 February to Friday 3 March 2023. On the

agenda are the reception of migrant flows within the Kingdom, better and sustainable relations within the Kingdom, the democratic deficit in the Kingdom structure, and the agreements on the reforms in Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten previously laid down in the country packages, including in the areas of education, climate and environment

and data security. In addition, the delegations will further discuss the history of slavery and the knock-on effects of colonial history in the present. This follows on from discussions in previous IPKO’s. Within the IPKO, the Parliament of Curaçao will organize a working visit for all delegations on Thursday 2 March, which will focus on the slavery and colonial past.

Working visits to Bonaire

Several working visits will take place around the IPKO. Prior to the IPKO, the Dutch delegation will make a working visit to Bonaire on Sunday 26 and Monday 27 February. Topics include the new Nature and Environment Policy Plan, water

management, the recent floods, waste management, public housing and climate and sustainability.

Delegation composition

Senate

Paul Rosenmöller (GroenLinks) – vice delegation leader; Chairman permanent committee Kingdom relations

Annemarie Jorritsma-Lebbink (VVD)

Ria Oomen-Ruijten (CDA)

Jeroen Recourt (PvdA)

Peter Nicolai (Partij voor de Dieren)

House of Representatives

Mariëlle Paul (VVD) – delegation leader; Chairman permanent committee Kingdom relations

Roelien Kamminga (VVD)

Jorien Wuite (D66)

Habtamu de Hoop (PvdA)

Kauthar Bouchallikh (GroenLinks)

Liane den Haan (Fractie Den Haan)

Sylvana Simons (BIJ1)

Clerk

Tim de Lange (House of Representatives)

Fred Bergman (Senate)

The IPKO

The Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) is the consultative structure of the parliaments of the countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Delegations from the States General and from the Parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten meet twice a year, once in the Netherlands and once on a rotating basis in one of the Caribbean countries, to discuss issues affecting the countries of the Kingdom.