St. Maarten South Omega Leo Club shares “Sweet Love” for Valentine’s Day

On Monday, February 13 th , and Tuesday, February 14th, members of the St. Maarten South Omega Leo Club visited the St. Maarten Vocational Training School and the Sister Borgia Elementary School to share some love and cheer for their celebration of Valentine’s Day.

The Club took the initiative to show some well-deserved appreciation to the hardworking and dedicated teachers.

“We don’t know all the circumstances that they are facing especially in our rapidly changing world and environment but they are there every day to guide our children towards success. We want to let our teachers know that we do see them at work, and we value them,” remarked Club President Leo Stephania Decembre-Prescod.

The schools were presented with a heart-shaped box filled with goodies along with a framed Appreciation Certificate specially designed by the Leo Club. The teachers were excited and gladly accepted their goodies.

The director of the St. Maarten Vocational School, Mrs. Rita Gumbs, and the Principal and Teachers of the Sister Borgia Elementary School, both thanked the members of the St. Maarten South Omega Leo Club for their kind and thoughtful gesture of love and appreciation.