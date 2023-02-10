TelTV+ giving free access to regional channels through February – and beyond

Anyone now wishing to make use of TelEm Group’s premier TelTV+ service now has the month of February to sample a diverse collection of regional programming – free of charge.

TelTV+ currently offers four complimentary channels to televiewers, including TV15, Soualiga Headlines, The Weather Channel and Cala Weather, however, through February, subscribers can view an additional 10 regional channels, adding up to a total of 14 complimentary channels for the month.Free channel access in February

The 10 channels on offer are:

TV15

SoualigaHeadlines

CaribVision

BAHAMASZNSNETWORK

ZIZTV

TeleCuracao

TeleAruba

NosTVBonaire

CBCTVBarbados

MeTVTrinidad

According to TelTV+, televiewers will be treated to different complimentary viewing of an array of channels including, more regional channels, Sports; Latin; and Cooking in the coming months so that they can sample some of the 200+ channels being offered as a subscriber with St. Maarten’s premier IPTV service.

“Programming from the collection of regional channels available during the month of February is as diverse as the number of nationalities on St. Maarten with something for everyone who wants to keep in touch with what is going on in other parts of the Caribbean and in many cases back home,” says TelTV+.

TelTV+ is hoping that by the end of the month subscribers will not want to miss these newfound channels and will make them part of their regular viewing line up.

For more information about signing up for TelTV+ packages please call: 548-HELP (4357) or visit: www.Telem.sx/tv. Information is also available by downloading the TelTV+ App. A full listing of TelTV+ Channel offerings can also be viewed via www.telem.sx/teltv-channels.