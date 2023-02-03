Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Ministry of VROMI announces Resurfacing of part of Bush Road

2 days ago
Pearl FM


The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), hereby announces that on Wednesday February 1st and Thursday February 2nd, 2023, the Bush Road, from the Peridot round-a-bout to Domino’s Pizza will experience some disruption due to road works (resurfacing) being carried
out.
This is to allow road resurfacing work to be a carried out from 8:00 PM until 1:00 AM.
Those living in the immediate area should exercise caution when moving around during the stipulated date and time.
Motorists are requested to be vigilant and observant for the traffic directional signs.
The Ministry of VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause.

