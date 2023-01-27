Greeting Royal Visit



Bonaire will welcome His Majesty King Willem-Alexander, Her Majesty Queen

Máxima and Her Royal Highness the Princess of Orange on Friday evening the 27th

of January for their visit to the Caribbean part of the kingdom. The purpose of the

trip is to introduce the Princess of Orange to all six islands.

Bonaire is the first island to be visited and a varied programme has been put

together. Island Governor Edison Rijna is the host. He will greet the Royal Party on

Friday evening at Flamingo Airport. State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and

Digitalisation van Huffelen will accompany them throughout the trip.

On Saturday the 28 th of January, the Princess of Orange will make her first

acquaintance with the island. Throughout the day and evening, the party will have a

programme focusing on culture, nature, music, local customs, the colonial past,

sports and meetings with Bonaire residents.

Bonaire is proud to be the first island to present itself. Let us give the royal family a

warm welcome by standing along the route below. The bus will pass through Rincon

in the late morning and the following streets in the early afternoon: Kaya Karibe –

Kaya Korona – Kaya Dr Jose Gregorio Hernandez – Kaya V.F. Gomez – Kaya Papa

Cornes – Hanchi Amboina, Kaya Sonmontuno – Kaya Pos di Amor – Kaya A.

Emerenciana – Kaya Industria – Kaya Msgr Nieuwindt – Kaya Nikoboko South.