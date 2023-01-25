

The Sint Maarten Library has been re-assessing its collection. As a result, there are a lot of books that do not fit in our collection anymore. Hence, we organize yard sales. All books are in a good condition and almost for free; twenty-five books for five bucks. The books are in English and Dutch and of different genres.

The library calls for persons that like to read, but may not be able to afford to buy new books. Also, persons that want to buy a friend an original and educative gift. Or, if you want to be well prepared for the upcoming Valentine’s Day. If you are an ex-patriate or an intern you might want to spend some private time reading a book of your choice, be our guest.

Furthermore, the library calls on institutions that want to facilitate their clients with books. For sure, schools, afternoon schools, and day care centers will be interested, but also Foster Homes, Youth organizations, Sint Maarten Medical Center, Mental Health Institution, Point Blanche Prison, Yacht Clubs, and the like. Another option is to come out, purchase the books, and donate them to those institutions.

The yard sale will be held on Saturday, January 28 and February 04th, 2023. The location of the sale will be next to Adolphus Richardson Office Supplies, in the parking of the library (Walter A. J. Nisbeth Road 3, Philipsburg). The book sale starts at 11:00 a.m. and closes at 1:00 p.m. Just make sure to be on time. There are two conditions; after the purchase of the books they need to be carried away and they are not refundable. Help the library to give the books a second life and to avoid waste. The library wishes all buyers a lot of, maybe unexpected, reading or sharing fun.

Of course, you can also visit the library. We are open on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. You might decide to become a library card holder or renew your library card. Just spoil yourself and get access to all our collections. Visit www.library.sx. We have also interesting offers for persons who are temporarily in Sint Maarten.