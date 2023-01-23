U.S. Consulate Hosts First Press Conference to Discuss English Immersion School (EIS)

The U.S. Consulate is proud to welcome to Curacao education expert Karina Escajeda to discuss the curriculum behind Curacao’s first ever English Immersion School (EIS) launching this August at St. Antonius school. Join us at the Consulate on Thursday, January 26th from 3-4pm to learn more about the EIS and how immersive English language education will enhance educational and economic opportunities for children on the island.

With funding provided by the U.S. Consulate, Ms. Escajeda has been working virtually for two years with local stakeholders, including the Chamber of Commerce, the RK School Board, and the International School of Curacao, to design a custom English Language Curriculum for Curacao. She has over twenty years of experience as a teacher, administrator, teacher trainer, and language and literacy specialist in international schools as well as in public and private schools in the United States. In her current role as an educational consultant, she focuses on international education, program evaluation, and curriculum design. Ms. Escajeda will be joined by Consul General Margy Bond as well as several special guests who are engaged in education on the island.

To RSVP for the U.S. Consulate’s first-ever press conference, please email CuracaoPAS@state.gov with your first name, last name, and press outlet and let us know if you are planning to bring equipment. Cameras and recording equipment will be permitted. Please arrive promptly at 3pm so that your bags can be screened by security.