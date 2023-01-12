COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Reopens





The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, would like to inform the

general public that the clinic at the CPS Offices at the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg resumed administering of vaccines on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Persons aged 12 years and older can receive their COVID-19 Pfizer Bivalent Booster on Thursdays from 08:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. The booster is entirely free of charge and voluntary.

Please bring your vaccination card and a form of Identification (ID). CPS is requesting all visitors to wear a mask upon entering and while inside the clinic.

COVID-19 vaccines continue to help protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 disease.

As the virus changes and your immunity naturally decreases over time, you may lose some of that protection.

COVID-19 remains present in Sint Maarten, and therefore it is very important to get your booster as we are all at risk of

becoming ill, and for this reason persons are reminded to also be on the alert and continue to practice good cough etiquette and proper handwashing.

As people return from vacation and are not feeling well, call your physician for further advice.

For more information, you can call CPS 914, 542-1222 or email vaccination@sintmaartengov.org