Businessmen in Philipsburg and Simpson bay are being urged to be vigilant during these busy days.



Police Force of St. Maarten has been busy implementing the end of the year security plan.

Co-ordinated actions are being taken during the busy period of the year when several cruise ships are in

Philipsburg.

With this goes also the request to the business community in Philipsburg and in Simpson Bay to keep

an eye out for criminals who might take the opportunity to cause damage to the economy of St.

Maarten during this busy time.

Meanwhile, the police force takes this opportunity to thank all does who assisted during the arrest of a suspect of theft today.

At approximately 4 p.m. on December 28, 2022, Central Dispatch was notified of a male who stole merchandise from a business on Front street and ran in the direction of Back street . Several Police officers that were in the area immediately began searching for the suspect.

Following a short pursuit of the suspect in Philipsburg area and with the assistant of the public, officers apprehended the suspect with the initials N.L in the vicinity of the government building on Soualiga road.

The suspect was later brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he is being held ending further investigation.

Only together we can protect and safeguard our community .