Final Draft: Speaking points PM for December 19 th on occasion of the Statements/Apologies PM Rutte:  



Dear people of Saint Martin, both South and North, our sisters and brothers in Aruba, Curacao,

Bonaire, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Suriname – and to the indigenous people of this region and the

people of the wider diasporas across the Caribbean and Atlantic Worlds;



I address you today with mixed emotions and extend an invitation to openly dialogue on the

ways to approach this abrupt and forced apology for ‘Slavery past’ by The Netherlands. This is a

matter of historic proportions and a dialogue long overdue, which affects and emotes us all.

Why mixed emotions, one may ask? Because on one hand, the seriousness of the occasion, if it

is sincere, is not lost on me, especially seeing the recent public statements on this topic. On the

other hand the manner in which we arrive here today, is messy, and exposes many risks in the

realization of true reparatory justice for those impacted by the transatlantic slave trade, the

enslavement of our ancestors, and subsequent racism, marginalization and continued existence

of colonialism in the relationship and institutions which still exists within the Kingdom.





Along with my colleagues throughout the Dutch Caribbean, I find myself forced to confront our

traumatic histories according to the schedule/timeline set by The Netherlands. And because

these hard-felt sentiments comprise more emotion than one is allowed to express in post-

coloniality, I am compelled to secure justice for our ancestral pains by means of formalities and

speeches. On behalf of the CoM, I have mentioned to the State Secretary of Interior Affairs and

Kingdom Relations in the Netherlands, the Parliament and the people of St. Maarten that we are

not at the stage that we can either accept or deny the statement/apologies. Today, I stand by

that statement, despite the manner in which the Dutch press attempts to spin the narrative on

this topic to justify those in the Netherlands who seek to undermine this statement apology and

exact political control.



In our many discussions since September 6, when the first meeting was forced to “hear” us, it

was explained that this is not the way to properly dialogue on a topic of such enormous

proportions. Repeatedly this sentiment has been conveyed that it is in poor taste to move full

steam ahead with the apology before proper dialogue has taken place, without proper respect

for the feelings of the people who you want to apologize to, descendants of those who endured

the most devastating crime against humanity. Yet today, here we are. Hearing a statement

heretofore shrouded in secrecy as to the real motives, need for haste, and significance of the

chosen date. My questions remain, Why the haste? Why the sudden change of heart? Why no

proper dialogue with us as descendants of the enslaved to determine what a meaningful and

sincere apology should minimally contain? How do these actions taken without regard for how

they will be experienced enhance/diminish the fragile relationship within the Kingdom?



As people of color, and in particular the descendants of slavery, we are emphatically disallowed

to approach slavery and decoloniality in our own ways. We are discouraged to show emotion

and to remain rational while we address trauma through the logic, lens and statistics of the

Western imperial paradigm. Negating their proximity to our humanity is the same tool they used

to justify the dehumanization of our ancestors. Therefore, the ways in which we approach

reparations and decoloniality cannot stem from this same paradigm. How we address

reparations is equally as important as what we need to address. In other words, an apology

cannot be crafted according to the terms of a mere Eurocentric Paradigm. To do so, would not

only be an exercise of colonial obedience, but also a failure to truly understand and empathize

with the sentiments of the human persons whom have historically been relegated as property –

thus less than human.



Therefore, it is imminent that the tools and language used in the discourse surrounding an

apology for the atrocities that was the enslavement of our ancestors, and the subsequent

reparations be in one that our general public understands. Currently, the Government of Sint

Maarten is in the process of establishing an advisory committee on Slavery past, Atonement

and Reparations to ensure true research, engagement and discussions by and with the people

and diaspora communities in St. Martin. This will ensure that we have a clear vision of what the

full damage is, and can articulate what actions will be necessary to repair said damage. So for

St. Maarten, the statements made today are but the beginning of dialogue in which we must and

will play a leading role.



The Netherlands has proposed to create a fund of 200 million euros for awareness and

education and the investment of 27 million euros to construct a slavery museum. Built on

European soil, this institution is meant to bring awareness to the Dutch atrocities during their

Golden Age to the general population of the Netherlands. Ostensibly, such an enterprise can be

conceived as an admittance of ignorance regarding the subject of slavery and colonialism. How

can a nation admittedly ignorant of their own colonial violence determine the conditions for an

apology, yet alone reparations? How can a nation be sorry for something they admittedly know

little to nothing about and have only recently seen the need for the current actions? Again, we

see here a demonstration of Eurocentric thinking whereby it is dangerous and irresponsible to

root an apology in Eurocentric dogma and entitlement.



What was the Golden Age for the Netherlands was an apocalypse for us. To frame Black and

Indigenous People Of Color (BIPOC) and Caribbean histories around coloniality alone,

recklessly perpetuates the notion that our narratives and identities can only exist in relation to

the colonizer. We must be allowed the time and space needed to reconnect with our histories

beyond coloniality as a precursor to setting the conditions for reparations. Under the purview of

institutionally induced amnesia through colonial streams of pedagogy, how can we know what to

negotiate for, if most of us cannot remember who we are? The issues and real implications of

an apology and retribution are far more complex than any one of us can conceive alone.

Therefore, I am reaching out not only to my own brothers and sisters in the Caribbean,

particularly those in Caricom, and the CRC who are ready and willing to assist in this process,

but also to our brothers and sisters on the African content.



The Dutch West India Company’s grip on the slave trade denotes transnational repercussions,

both historically as well as presently. Via their slave entrepots in Curacao and Saint Eustatius,

many of our ancestors were shipped by the Dutch to and from places beyond the nations

addressed in their apology. In other words, the Dutch owe an apology to more than just their

Dutch Caribbean counterparts. By only addressing the apparent vestiges of Dutch imperialism

in the contemporary political landscape, this apology fails in actually addressing the past while

erasing the true scope of their colonial violence. It is with this thought, that I look forward to the

outcome of the investigation of the King into the royal family’s contribution to the period of

enslavement of Africans, and the transatlantic slave trade.



Trust is built, not demanded. Apologies without action only serve to absolve the perpetrator of

guilt with minimal repercussions. As a proponent of these actions as the precursor to an

apology, I have formally requested that these actions be put in writing. Though unsurprising, to

my dismay I have been denied this request by the Dutch State until they are ready to make the

statements, seeing that the response to the report and subsequent statement was only

approved by the Dutch Government on Friday December 16th. Documentation allows for

transparency, and this transparency crucially propels the decolonization process. Transparency

helps to shed light on the structures and imbalances of power. Today, this is demonstrated by

shortsighted proposals for colonial retribution, as well as the costs to the island nation of Saint

Martin to cover the visit of the Dutch Royal Family following this forced apology.





For this apology today to be sincere, it must come with the realization that slavery and

colonialism have impaired our people’s economic and social development. Formally reported in

various news media outlets last week, institutionalized racism is an inherent trait at the Ministry

of Foreign Affairs in the Netherlands. Colleagues at the Kingdom Ministry of Foreign Affairs

have referred to African countries as “apenlanden”, meaning “monkey countries”. The recent

bullying and violence by citizens in Staphorst against the peaceful anti-Black Piet/Blackface

protestors is yet another example of racism in the Netherlands. It is clear that discrimination and

institutionalized racism exists on all levels of society and organizations within the Netherlands.

So education and awareness is surely needed at all levels.



These inherent prejudices, racisms, and/or colorism are systemic and insidious; and do not only

affect the socio-economic disposition of the descendants of chattel slavery but the very psyche

spirit and soul of said persons. According the theory Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome (PTSS)

the slavery trauma is held in our DNA and is passed down from one generation to the next.

PTSS exists as a direct consequence of the multigenerational oppression of Africans and their

descendants resulting from centuries of chattel slavery. If, we are to have any real discourse on

restoration, reconciliation, and reparations; we must first identify and address PTSS that still

lingers in our society, today.



Lastly, I would like to state that financial aid and loans provided thus far by the Netherlands can

never be conceived of as part of reparations owed as a result of the expected apology.

Reparations and aid as a result of crises are not to be discussed in the same breath in a sincere

apology. Historically, with regards to exercising our own agency and self-determination within

the Dutch Kingdom Structure, we’ve been in the position to exchange colonial obedience for aid

and loans. This was the case after the onslaught of Hurricane Irma in 2017 and the COVID19

pandemic. I would only hope that a truly sincere apology would include the right to self-

determination and agency. When working towards a new decolonial age of equity and equality,

one should not be punished for colonial disobedience.



The Government and people of Sint Maarten will not be placed on the spot today to accept or

deny the apologies.



Thank you for your time and for your attention.