Sint Maarten Library: Entrepreneur Christmas Fair



On Saturday, December 17, 2022, the Sint Maarten Library presents the Entrepreneur Christmas Fair. The fair will be held in the library’s parking lot and start at 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

There will be 18 enterprises displaying their products; most of the enterprises are run by youth

entrepreneurs. Some of the products are kids’ toys, gift baskets, perfumes, jewelry, beauty cosmetics,

painting and crafts, candles, homemade oils, and soap. Of course, there will also be food and drinks,

such as cheesecake, cookies, hot dogs, and guava berries.

The Sint Maarten Library will be there with book sales and bottled water. There is also the opportunity

to renew your membership and become a member. Those people will receive the new fancy library card

with our new logo on it.

There will also be entertainment in terms of music and for the young ones a bouncing castle. And, we

expect that your attendance will also enhance the Christmas spirit.

The revenues of the fair will be going to the financing of the book titled ‘Planting the seeds to become an entrepreneur – youth entrepreneurship in Sint Maarten’. This book will be published by the Sint Maarten Library and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in early 2023. Part of the financing is already covered by the Royal Library of the Netherlands.

The Sint Maarten Library wants to thank the Sundial School, Mr. Richinal Burg, the Philipsburg Pharmacy, the Royal Library of the Netherlands, and all institutes and individuals that shared information for the book, for their support.

In closing, the Sint Maarten Library wants to wish everybody season greetings, a Merry Christmas, and a Happy and Prosperous 2023.