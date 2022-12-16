Driver of a Blue I-10 lost her life in a tragic accident on the A.J C Brouwers road on early Thursday morning.



Police Central Dispatch KPSM received several calls on Thursday morning around 04.30 am of a traffic accident in which a lady was believed to have lost her life on A.J.C Brouwers road.

Several police patrols and personnel from the ambulance Fire Department and traffic department were directed to the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, it appears that the driver of I-10 was driving downhill towards the Kruithoff roundabout while at the same time a Blue Bus was heading uphill towards Harold-Jack.

At a certain point, it appeared that the driver of the I-01 lost control and crashed into the bus, which consequently rolled onto its side along the road. The I-01 later ended up on the other side of the road. The driver was later removed from the vehicle by personnel of the Fire department and subsequently administered first aid by ambulance. It later emerged that the driver of the I-10 with the initials M.S.J had passed away on the scene.

The other two victims who were in the bus, received treatment on the scene and were later transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center.Their injuries are not life threatening.

The Sint Maarten Police Force would like to express condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. This investigation is still ongoing.