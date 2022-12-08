Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Gas and diesel to decrease effective Friday December 9, 2022 ‘Temporarily relief on gas prices has been lifted’

20 hours ago
Pearl FM

Following a global downward trend of gasoline and diesel prices, the Minister of TEATT has once again
reduced these prices of gasoline and diesel effective Friday December 9, 2022 at 6 am.
The downward global trend coincides with the end of the temporary relief of excise tax (import duty) of
gasoline, which was reduced in June from NAf 29 cents per liter to NAf 15.5 cents per liter. Based on the
downward trend coupled with the financial position of government, the Government of Sint Maarten
sees no need to extend the relief at this time.
As a result, the price build-up model now reflects an import duty of NAf 29 cents instead of NAf 15.5
cents per liter.
Despite the end of the relief, consumers will still experience a price decreases on both products, which
we expect to continue into the holidays.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Ministry of VROMI announces Temporary Road Closure of A.T. Illidge on Saturday

20 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Internet consultation on social support and combating domestic violence and child abuse

20 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

U.S. Consulate Announces Opportunity for Local Contractors

20 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Witteveen+Bos contracted to prepare tender documents new harbor

20 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Ministry of VROMI announces Temporary Road Closure of A.T. Illidge on Saturday

20 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Internet consultation on social support and combating domestic violence and child abuse

20 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

U.S. Consulate Announces Opportunity for Local Contractors

20 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Witteveen+Bos contracted to prepare tender documents new harbor

20 hours ago
Pearl FM