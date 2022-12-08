Gas and diesel to decrease effective Friday December 9, 2022 ‘Temporarily relief on gas prices has been lifted’

Following a global downward trend of gasoline and diesel prices, the Minister of TEATT has once again

reduced these prices of gasoline and diesel effective Friday December 9, 2022 at 6 am.

The downward global trend coincides with the end of the temporary relief of excise tax (import duty) of

gasoline, which was reduced in June from NAf 29 cents per liter to NAf 15.5 cents per liter. Based on the

downward trend coupled with the financial position of government, the Government of Sint Maarten

sees no need to extend the relief at this time.

As a result, the price build-up model now reflects an import duty of NAf 29 cents instead of NAf 15.5

cents per liter.

Despite the end of the relief, consumers will still experience a price decreases on both products, which

we expect to continue into the holidays.