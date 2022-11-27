Traffic accidents with injuries



Police have dealt with several vehicle collisions in the last week whereby several people were injured.

About 4 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, Central Dispatch received several calls regarding a vehicle accident in Dawn Beach in which two tourists were seriously injured.

A number of police patrol and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the scene. Once there, the patrol encountered the two female victims on the ground who were complaining of pain over their heads and lower body.

According to the preliminary investigation, it appeared the two victims were attempting to ride up the hill on the Melford Hazel Road in dawn beach on a Quad.

At some point the driver lost control of the Quad and began to skid proceeded on the other side of the road and crashed into a steel pipe. As a result, both driver and fellow passenger sustained serious injuries.

They were administered first aid at the scene by the ambulance personnel and shortly thereafter rushed to the St. Maarten Medical center (SMMC) for further treatment. Their injuries were not life threatening.

Patrons should be aware that Quads (ATVs) can be unstable and hard to control, particularly at high speeds. Rollovers and collisions happens, and some of these can be fatal. Injuries from riding ATVs are common too and can mean an emergency-room visit.