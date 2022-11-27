Motorcycle accident in sucker garden



Police Traffic Department are also investigating a traffic accident in which a motorcyclist crashed into a car on the Sucker garden road.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, the Cetrral Dispatch received a call about a traffic accident that took place on Sucker Garden road in which a motorcyclist was injured.

According to the preliminary investigation it appears that the driver of the motorcycle was driving on the Sucker Garden road overtaking a line of vehicles on the left side coming from the direction of Arch road and going in the direction of Pin Cushion cactus road.

Simultaneously, the driver of a blue Kia who was also going in the same direction, attempted to make a left turn resulting in a traffic accident.

The driver was injured and was later transported by private vehicle to the St. Maarten Medical Center.