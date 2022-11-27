Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Motorcycle accident in sucker garden

21 hours ago
Pearl FM


Police Traffic Department are also investigating a traffic accident in which a motorcyclist crashed into a car on the Sucker garden road.
At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, the Cetrral Dispatch received a call about a traffic accident that took place on Sucker Garden road in which a motorcyclist was injured.
According to the preliminary investigation it appears that the driver of the motorcycle was driving on the Sucker Garden road overtaking a line of vehicles on the left side coming from the direction of Arch road and going in the direction of Pin Cushion cactus road.
Simultaneously, the driver of a blue Kia who was also going in the same direction, attempted to make a left turn resulting in a traffic accident.
The driver was injured and was later transported by private vehicle to the St. Maarten Medical Center.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Subsidy for support Caribbean students and starters on the labour market

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

ST. MAARTEN LIONS HELP TO DECORATE THE ELDERLY CARE CENTER

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

PFP, Duncan request meeting to continue process to adopt Parliament’s Code of Conduct

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

SER welcomes judgment in the appeal case between ECSM and the Government.

3 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Subsidy for support Caribbean students and starters on the labour market

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

ST. MAARTEN LIONS HELP TO DECORATE THE ELDERLY CARE CENTER

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

PFP, Duncan request meeting to continue process to adopt Parliament’s Code of Conduct

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

SER welcomes judgment in the appeal case between ECSM and the Government.

3 hours ago
Pearl FM