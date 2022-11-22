Sint Maarten Library celebrates its 99 th anniversary; the countdown begins



Wednesday, November 23, 2022, the Sint Maarten Library celebrates its 99 years of existence. A ceremony will be held in the evening, to launch the new name, logo, website, and library card. This will be the precursor for the countdown to the library’s 100 th anniversary.

Philipsburg Jubilee Library was founded on November 23, 1923, the year in which Queen Wilhelmina celebrated her silver jubilee. Hence, its initial name was “Philipsburg Jubilee Library”. The initiative to set up a library was taken by W.R. Plantz, C.M. Darrell, C.C.G. Philipszoon, A.C. Wathey, and C.A. Beaujon, who recognized the necessity and importance of reading by all.

Starting Thursday, November 24, 2022, new library cards will be available for new patrons. Current patrons who want to renew or replace their cards will be welcome from that same date to participate in a step-by-step phased-in system to receive their new card.

Library Patrons will receive a contemporary library card in the size of a maestro card. More details about the overall implementation of the new library card will be provided accordingly via our various platforms. This step-by-step phased-in system of the new name, the logo and the website that is being unveiled on Wednesday, November 23 @ the Belvedere Satellite is in line with the Library’s planning and preparation for the library to enter the newly to be constructed library building on its original location on or before November 23, 2025.

In closing, the Sint Maarten Library informs its patrons and other visitors that this week Wednesday the main branch in Philipsburg will only be open from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; the two Satellites in Cay Hill and Belvedere will be closed to the public also on that day, in preparation for the 99 th Anniversary Celebration.