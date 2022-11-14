The St. Maarten National Basketball Association (SXMNBA) is teaming up with various businesses to bring you the first ever SXMNBA District Business Basketball Tournament.

Various businesses were approached and given the opportunity to fulfill their cooperate social responsibility.

What is so unique about this approach is that businesses sponsor a team from one of our districts in St, Maarten which would cover 15 reversable jerseys, insurances, and other expenses associated with the event.

Companies had a choice in the district they would want to represent them, the colors scheme of jerseys and how they would like to be mentioned as sponsors of this tournament. In addition, the business will receive recognition in the form of 30-second Ads on the live broadcast of all the games. The SXMNBA was very appreciative of how quickly the businesses responded to this tournament. It literally felt that businesses were anticipating such a basketball tournament, for a while now.

We have 9 businesses who have already committed:

• Intermar Shipping & Travel

• Island Real Estate Team (Ire Team)

• Philipsburg Pharmacy

• Central Mix Concrete B.V.

• Zhaveri Jewelers & Luxury

• Computech Technology Center

• Buccaneer Beach Bar

• Caribtrans

• Motorworld

We also have some businesses like; Belair Resort & Maho Sonesta who have contributed and made some valuable prizes available for our fans via raffles.

So, to the general public the SXMNBA will be hosting a District Business Basketball Tournament for you.

The Location Is the LB. Scott Sports Auditorium scheduled from Saturday January 7 th, 2023 – Friday January 20th, 2023, entrance will be $3 for adults and $1 for kids under 12, with food and drinks on sale.

The champions of this tournament will not only have the bragging right to have won the first ever SXMNBA District Business Basketball Tournament but will walk away with $1000 in cash. This cash prize is to motivate teams and to send a message that the best of the best will be playing. These games will be streamed live and will be done by “Your Vision Production”. There will be commentators every evening bringing upbeat and riveting commentary to the basketball games. SXMNBA have made the provisions that the concessions booth would be well stocked and ensure helpers taking orders throughout the auditorium.

This series of event is expected to be huge so bring out the family. Basketball is back, so come out and rep your favorite district.

TOURNAMENT DATES AND TIMES:

Saturday January 7, 2023/ 2 pm to 10 pm

Wednesday January 11, 2023/ 7 pm to 11 pm

Friday January 13, 2023/ 7 pm to 11 pm

Saturday January 14, 2023/ 2 pm to 10 pm

Wednesday January 18, 2023/ 7 pm to 11 pm

Friday January 20, 2023/ 7 pm to 11 pm

Final call for teams to register is December 5th, 2022. We have only 8 slots available, and registration is only $450. This includes 15 Custom Reversable Jerseys and insurance fees.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Phone: +1(721)520-2151 | Email: sxmnba@gmail.com

SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES

www.Facebook.com/SXMNBA

www.Instagram.com/SXMNBA

www.Twitter.com/SXMNBA

www.YouTube.com/@SXMNBA