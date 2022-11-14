ACCIDENT ON RHINE ROAD

On Sunday morning, November 13, 2022 around 06:30 am Central Dispatch received a report of an accident that have occurred on the Rhine Road near the entrance of parking lot of “The Cliff” in Cope-Coy.

Preliminary investigation at the scene indicates that the driver of a white Renault was on Rhine Road coming from Mullet Bay and heading towards the Low-Lands.

While approaching the entrance/exit to “The Cliff,” the driver of the Renault lost control of the vehicle for some unknown reason, subsequently veered to the left and collided with the concrete column on the westbound sidewalk of the road. The driver complained pain to his neck. He was administered first aid at the location. His wounds were not life threatening.

Traffic department is also investigating this crash.