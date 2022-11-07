Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Bankomatiko card distribution on Saba Tuesday & Wednesday

7 hours ago
Pearl FM

Saba Bankomatiko card and credit card holders who have not yet received their new MCB cards will
have a final opportunity to collect their cards on the island Tuesday & Wednesday of this week.
Two bank representatives from Sint Maarten will be on Saba for the two days to distribute the
remaining cards.
The distribution will take place at the Government Administration building on both days from 9.00am
until 5.00pm.
Clients on Saba are urged to make use of this final opportunity to collect their new MCB Bankomatiko &
credit cards.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

PRESS RELEASE FROM FACTION LEADER PFP PARTY, MP MELISSA GUMBS

6 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Integrity Chamber Provides Sessions on “Integrity in the Workplace” to the Ministry of VROMI

6 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

National Development Vision launch this week All-inclusive launch of National Development Vision

7 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

FIRSTCARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL COMTRUST FOUNDATI0N HAS NEW CHAIR

7 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

PRESS RELEASE FROM FACTION LEADER PFP PARTY, MP MELISSA GUMBS

6 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Integrity Chamber Provides Sessions on “Integrity in the Workplace” to the Ministry of VROMI

6 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

National Development Vision launch this week All-inclusive launch of National Development Vision

7 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

FIRSTCARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL COMTRUST FOUNDATI0N HAS NEW CHAIR

7 hours ago
Pearl FM