SZV SEEKING CONTRACTORS FOR NEW OFFICE BUILDING

Social & Health Insurances SZV has started a public tender seeking contractors for constructing its new office building in Cay Hill, which is tentatively scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2023. The contractor will be selected by SZV following a public tender in two stages. The first stage is the ‘pre-selection of Qualified Tenderers’. In this stage, interested contractors follow the “Request for Information” process that is open from November 2. The deadline to participate in stage one (1), the pre-selection, is December 5, 2022, at noon. In stage two (2) of the public tender, which is expected to start at the end of February 2023, the Qualified Tenderers from stage one (1) will be invited by SZV to participate in the ‘Construction Tender.’ Interested contractors can find the requirements and details about this tender process via www.szv.sx, local media, and SZV’s social media channels.

The construction of the new office building for SZV is set to save the organization on average 2 million guilders per

year on rent, create a healthier and flexible work environment for SZV employees, improve access for visiting

clients and become a welcoming and eco-friendly community space for events, daily wellness routines and (family)

recreation.

To further accommodate any questions contractors may have about the public tender and the details obtained

from the Request for Information documentation, SZV will be hosting a general information session on Tuesday,

November 15, at the University of St. Martin (USM) from 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm. No advanced registration is needed to

attend the information session. However, it is strongly advised that interested contractors obtain the Request for

Information before attending the information session by following the guidelines of the tender available via

www.szv.sx. This way, contractors can prepare the questions they would like to ask during the information session

before formally submitting their documentation by the December 5 deadline.