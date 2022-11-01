CPS Invites Healthcare Providers & Public to Participate in Digital Survey about Antimicrobial Resistance



In observance of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week later this month, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) would like to invite healthcare providers and the community to participate in a digital survey.

The survey for healthcare providers can be found at the following link: https://forms.gle/SaD2zpMjjULUhUyS6

Here is the survey link for members of the community:

https://forms.gle/VeB3hDhF2R64LTJu8

The surveys seek participation of the public which will provide much needed insight and understanding to the public’s

perception of antimicrobial resistance.