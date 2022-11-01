Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

CPS Invites Healthcare Providers & Public to Participate in Digital Survey about Antimicrobial Resistance

5 hours ago
Pearl FM


In observance of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week later this month, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) would like to invite healthcare providers and the community to participate in a digital survey.
The survey for healthcare providers can be found at the following link: https://forms.gle/SaD2zpMjjULUhUyS6
Here is the survey link for members of the community:
https://forms.gle/VeB3hDhF2R64LTJu8
The surveys seek participation of the public which will provide much needed insight and understanding to the public’s
perception of antimicrobial resistance.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

OM discontinues investigation ‘Aquamarine’ against lawyer due to (formal) errors

5 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

A ceiling with a feeling – a unique breast cancer awareness idea.

5 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Close to 500 Women Examined to date from Free Breast Screening Events

5 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

There needs to be a better system in place to collect fines

5 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

OM discontinues investigation ‘Aquamarine’ against lawyer due to (formal) errors

5 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

A ceiling with a feeling – a unique breast cancer awareness idea.

5 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Close to 500 Women Examined to date from Free Breast Screening Events

5 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

There needs to be a better system in place to collect fines

5 hours ago
Pearl FM