Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

The General Audit Chamber submitted its report entitled Compliance audit:

1 day ago
Pearl FM


APS’ 2021 Financial Statements (General Pension Fund Sint Maarten/Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten) to Parliament. The report addresses findings and conclusions derived from the review of the pension fund’s 2021 financial statement.
The Audit Chamber believes APS’ 2021 Financial Statements fairly represent the Fund’s financial position as of December 31, 2021. Uncertainty remains regarding the valuation of receivables from the Government of St. Maarten and other participating organizations.
The Fund’s coverage ratio at the end of 2021 was 104.1% (2020: 101.9%), an improvement of 2.2 percentage points compared to the previous year. Improvement is partly because of the return on investments and inflation. APS’ international investments remain the most significant contributor to the financial results. The local portfolio yielded
less, with a return on investment going from 4.46% in 2020 to 3.54% in 2021.
The General Audit Chamber will continue to monitor APS’ progress in executing measures to secure the sustainability of the Fund.
The report is published in both English and Dutch and is available on the website of the General Audit Chamber (www.arsxm.org).

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

OM discontinues investigation ‘Aquamarine’ against lawyer due to (formal) errors

5 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

A ceiling with a feeling – a unique breast cancer awareness idea.

5 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Close to 500 Women Examined to date from Free Breast Screening Events

5 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

There needs to be a better system in place to collect fines

5 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

OM discontinues investigation ‘Aquamarine’ against lawyer due to (formal) errors

5 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

A ceiling with a feeling – a unique breast cancer awareness idea.

5 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Close to 500 Women Examined to date from Free Breast Screening Events

5 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

There needs to be a better system in place to collect fines

5 hours ago
Pearl FM