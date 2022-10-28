Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Ministry of VROMI announces Temporary Road Closure of a Section of Keys Road

44 mins ago
Pearl FM


The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), announces that there will be a temporary road closure of a section of the Keys Road between Keys Road Lane 2 and Nipple Cactus Drive
The temporary closure will be from Monday, October 31, 2022, until Friday, November 04, 2022, between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm in connection with road repair work.
The civil works will be carried out by Washington Construction Company N.V.
Traffic heading to Sun Cactus Drive, Moon Cactus Drive, Sedums Cactus Road, and the surrounding area will need to take Chin Cactus Road or King of the Road.

Motorists are advised to adhere to the detour signs set-up in efforts of redirecting vehicles towards alternative traffic routes.
Ministry VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

