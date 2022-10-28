Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

GEBRUIK VAN ZWAAR MATERIEEL

53 mins ago
Pearl FM

The following is an explanation of Article 60-A, of the Sint-Maarten Traffic ordinance.
Artikel 60A
Het is verboden met zwaar materieel over de voor het openbaar rij- en ander verkeer openstaande wegen te rijden op werkdag van 06:30 tot 08:30 uur en van 12:00 tot 14:00 uur.

USE OF HEAVY EQUIPMENT
Article 60A
It is prohibited to drive heavy equipment on the roads open to public driving and other traffic on work days from 06:30 to 08:30 and from 12:00 to 14:00.
The police request that communities have their vehicle documents with them, and ensure that the vehicles comply with the technical requirements of the Traffic ordinance

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Controls conducted on Nisbet road on October 27, 2022

55 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Minister Doran: Purpose-Driven from CWWA Forums

57 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

TelEm Group CEO: St. Martin Internet Exchange point great for telecom relations

1 hour ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Ministry of VROMI announces Temporary Road Closure of a Section of Keys Road

1 hour ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

GEBRUIK VAN ZWAAR MATERIEEL

53 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Controls conducted on Nisbet road on October 27, 2022

55 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Minister Doran: Purpose-Driven from CWWA Forums

57 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

TelEm Group CEO: St. Martin Internet Exchange point great for telecom relations

1 hour ago
Pearl FM