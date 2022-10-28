GEBRUIK VAN ZWAAR MATERIEEL

The following is an explanation of Article 60-A, of the Sint-Maarten Traffic ordinance.

Artikel 60A

Het is verboden met zwaar materieel over de voor het openbaar rij- en ander verkeer openstaande wegen te rijden op werkdag van 06:30 tot 08:30 uur en van 12:00 tot 14:00 uur.



USE OF HEAVY EQUIPMENT

Article 60A

It is prohibited to drive heavy equipment on the roads open to public driving and other traffic on work days from 06:30 to 08:30 and from 12:00 to 14:00.

The police request that communities have their vehicle documents with them, and ensure that the vehicles comply with the technical requirements of the Traffic ordinance