Controls conducted on Nisbet road on October 27, 2022



On October 27, 2022, police officers of the KPSM carried out a traffic control on the Nisbet road in the early morning focusing on the technical requirements of vehicles.

During the course of this action, several heavy equipment vehicles using the Nisbet roads were also controlled for non-compliance with technical requirements

These operators were explained about the upcoming actions the police will take after December 1st, 2022, regarding the use of heavy equipment during rush hours.

As of December 1st, 2022, in accordance with the statement of Minister of Justice Anna Richardson, the police will take action against drivers of heavy equipment operating during rush hours in violation of Article 60-A of the Traffic Ordinance of St. Maarten.

