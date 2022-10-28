CBCS Stakeholders Survey

Next week, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) will be launching a survey among its stakeholders. This is the third survey conducted by the CBCS to gauge its stakeholders’ opinions on the execution of its tasks and regarding developments of significance to the CBCS. The survey will be conducted by research firm RE-Quest.

The latest stakeholders survey, held in 2020, yielded important insights for the CBCS’s strategic agenda and activities. Among other things, it highlighted the need to prioritize the structural problems at Girobank and Ennia. Expeditiously addressing these two problem institutions was considered key to restoring confidence in the Bank’s integrity as an organization. A further concern was the need to improve the CBCS’s response time and communication. Also, more attention was called for innovation and improvement of payment systems.

The new survey will show whether the CBCS’s image as an organization has changed in any way and what new concerns its stakeholders in Curaçao and Sint Maarten may have with regard to the CBCS.

Various groups in Curaçao and Sint Maarten, as well as international stakeholders, are being invited to participate, including supervised institutions, fellow supervisors, interest groups, government organizations, universities and the media.

To ensure our stakeholders’ anonymity, RE-Quest’s reports to the CBCS will only include aggregate (combined) results, which means that the information cannot be traced back to specific organizations or individuals.

Once the stakeholder survey has been completed and the results analyzed, the CBCS will, as previously, share the findings with the public.