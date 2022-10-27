Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Le Sommet Foundation is currently organizing a first-ever Front-Line-Workers & Teachers appreciation family Funday, a family-oriented fun-filled day designed for community bond-building and a show of gratitude and appreciation towards our service men & women for their daily service and sacrifices.

9 hours ago
Pearl FM

Teachers, essential & front-line-workers, these hardworking men and women are society’s true superheroes. Dedicating themselves to serving the community! Often overlooked, undervalued, and unappreciated. They make our lives better, safer, and more secure. 

Scheduled for December 11th, 2022, at Emilio Wilson Park. The event will feature various traditional games, kiddy corners, live entertainment from local acts & bands, and a domino tournament, prizes & giveaways.

In the spirit of giving back, the Front-Line-Workers & teacher’s appreciation family fun day will be free of charge and open to the general public. Teachers, essential & front-line-workers eat & drink for free. Kids play for free also.  

“We invite the general public, the teachers, and all frontline workers to come out and enjoy the day’s activities. You deserve it!  

We encourage the private & public sectors to partner with us and make the event even more special. 

