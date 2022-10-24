Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

CPOs relaunch the “Cops and Kids” program for the various Elementary schools on St. Maarten.

18 hours ago
Pearl FM


Last Wednesday, October 19, the community police officers had a meeting with the dministrators of the various elementary schools in preparation for the start of the Cop’s and Kids program.
The Cops & Kids program will be reintroduced in the elementary schools for the school year 2022/2023, under the leadership of the Community Officers in an ongoing effort to bridge the gap between police (KPSM) and students.

Having a police presence in the school as part of the school community indirectly influences unwanted behavior and opens valuable lines of communication. The program provides a platform for CPOs to invest in students in their respective districts.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

TelEm Group introduces new self-service kiosks

13 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

St. Maarten delegation at Routes World: SXM…. your preferred hub!

15 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Rookie class holds traffic check on Nisbet road on Friday morning, Oct. 21, 2022

18 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Personnel of the Sint Maarten Police force (KPSM) held conflict resolution information sessions at Academy PSVE in Ebenezer on Friday morning, October 21, 2022

18 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

TelEm Group introduces new self-service kiosks

13 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

St. Maarten delegation at Routes World: SXM…. your preferred hub!

15 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

CPOs relaunch the “Cops and Kids” program for the various Elementary schools on St. Maarten.

18 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Rookie class holds traffic check on Nisbet road on Friday morning, Oct. 21, 2022

18 hours ago
Pearl FM