Breast Cancer Survivors pays courtesy call to NAGICO Office

A contingent of Breast Cancer Survivors from the Still Beautiful Foundation visited the NAGICO Head Office last week, to say thank you for partnering and supporting their organization. In return, NAGICO presented the ladies with gift certificates for luxurious Spa Treatments.

Fashionably dressed and sporting their ‘Pink Survivor’ sashes, the ladies met and were greeted by several staff and Executives, with whom they shared their stories of being a survivor and their new experiences of being the inspirational faces for women in the community.

“This year we have more ladies on board with us, who bravely chose to share the stories of their journey with Breast Cancer, with the hope that we can spread awareness, but most importantly, provide support for the women and their families who are currently battling this illness,” Marcellina Loblack, Survivor and President of the Still Beautiful Foundation said. “I am extremely proud of these ladies, because it takes a brave and strong person to speak

out about the challenges, we and our families face, and to use this platform to inspire and motivate others.”

“The NAGICO Team was humbled to host these amazing ladies, and had a great time interacting with them,” Marketing Manager, Lisa Brown said. “NAGICO is a big proponent of Breast Cancer Awareness because we believe that early detection truly saves life, and no one should have to fight alone. To commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month,

NAGICO has been conducting several activities within their organization, all geared at encouraging everyone to get checked and to ensure that those around us know that we support them in the fight.”

In addition to the Still Beautiful Foundation, NAGICO is a proud sponsor of the Positive & Elektralytes Foundation, and continues to support and participate their initiatives each year.