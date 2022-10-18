AIM HIGH: FAMILY COMMUNITY DAY A SUCCESS



The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley delivered an opening speech during the Aim High Family Community Day basketball tournament on Sunday October 16th at Melford Hazel Sports Hall.

The tournament was held to celebrate the installation of two brand new break away rims donated by the Ministry

of VSA through the Community Development Family Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA). The goal is to stimulate

community activities in a positive and healthy manner.

Minister Ottley can be seen in the video speaking directly to Mr. Titus Maynard and Mr. Omar Hazel. Mr. Maynard

and Mr. Hazel are advocates in the Suckergarden community, and were the ones who reached out to Minister

Ottley to express their need for new basketball rims at Melford Hazel Sports Hall.

“The basketball court and new rims belong to the community of Suckergarden. It is the duty of the community to

ensure that it is taken care of,” said Minister Ottley. The Minister turned to the both representatives and informed

them that he will be holding them accountable for not only the upkeep of the Melford Hazel Sports Hall, but also

to ensure the development of the youths in the area.

The community day was a success with many in attendance ranging from all ages. Four basketball teams from

different districts competed for a sponsorship of brand new uniforms. The Dream Chasers team lead by Mr. Jose

Heylliger were the winners of the “Aim high” basketball tournament.