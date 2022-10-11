St. Maarten (SIMVA) To Host 12 th annual Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Championships, October 12 – 16

St. Maarten Volleyball Federation (SIMVA) will host the senior women’s championships of the 12 th annual Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) here at L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium, October 12 – 16, 2022, said SIMVA

president Leonardo Jeffers.

The SIMVA women’s team is confident about its game and “with the home crowd advantage, we are expecting to be on the podium on Sunday night,” last night of the tournament, said Jeffers.

“Ever since we received the announcement that the tournament was going to be held, the ladies have been faithfully training,” said Jeffers. Jeffers was a player on the territory’s men’s national team that took bronze at the volleyball championships in Antigua last July.

Jeffers said that the SIMVA board and his team are inviting the people of the island to come out and cheer on the ladies in their first showcase since the pandemic.

Head coach Dimitri Beauperthuy, assisted by Jeffers, has put together a talented mixture of experienced and junior players, said veteran sports organizer Rhoda Arrindell.

“For the first time in its history, the women’s national team will consist of a majority of novice players, with only five of the 13-woman squad having played on the national team before,” said Arrindell.

Team members are Angela Abente (1), Melissa Richards (2), Rhyanna Fuller (4), Akilah Meulens (5), Aarti Gianchandani (6), Chesley Augustin (7), Lauren Johnson (8), Renesha Leblanc (9), Jeralda James (10), Tivona Trotman (11), Natalie Johnson (12), Victoria Pinder (13), and Anne Kingma (14).

Team captain Meulens, who played for Baruch College (2014-2017), said that she is “grateful and honored for the opportunity to lead the team. I think my experience on the national team and years of playing collegiate volleyball at the NCAA level will help me as team captain.”

“Our coaches have been preparing us for the past six months, and it’s up to us now to put everything we’ve practiced to the test. I am excited to be back on the court with this amazing team of ladies ready to take it all the way,” said Meulens.

“We’re asking everyone to come out to support team SXM, to welcome our guest teams, and to watch all the games of exciting volleyball.”

The opening ceremony and first games of the ECVA championships start at 5 PM, Wednesday, October 12, said Jeffers. Games are played over the five days in the late afternoon and nightly at 5 PM, 7 PM, and 9 PM. “For game updates follow us on our Facebook page, Volleyball-SXM,” said Jeffers.

Entrance is US $5 for adults, US $2 for children 6 to 12, and free for children under the age of 6.

