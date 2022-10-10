First Free Breast Exam & Health Screening Event A Success.



The American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) in collaboration with the Positive Foundation and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, is pleased to announce the success of the Breast Screening Event held on Saturday, October 1st at the Vineyard Building in Philipsburg.

This is the 1st of three events scheduled this year. The remaining events for 2022 will take place on October 22nd and November 26th.

Persons are requested to make an appointment by contacting:

721-545-2298 ext. 404 2357 or Emailing: aszeinfeld@aucmed.edu

Women 18 years and older interested in the screening program should mark their calendars. The screenings take place at CPS located at the Vineyard Building #33 Buncamper road from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Dr. Chobanyan, an oncologist and Professor of Clinical Medicine at AUC, her team of clinical medicine fellows (Dr. Szeinfeld, Dr. Jubaer, Dr. Thompson, and Dr. Jetha), and 19 medical students screened women for breast abnormalities, in addition to conducting an overall health assessment, a breast cancer screening questionnaire, and education about recognizing breast abnormalities and cancer risk factors.

This information is vital to understand the prevalence of breast abnormalities within the population of Sint Maarten. All results will be reported to the Ministry of Public Health to help establish policies for the screening of breast abnormalities and cancer.

This initiative began in 2017 as a way to educate the community about breast cancer while empowering women with strategies to proactively monitor their health.

The program was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic and last Saturday’s screening was the first event since the projects relaunch.

This relaunch initiative was spearheaded by Clinical Medicine Fellow, Dr. Szeinfeld, in coordination with Dr. Chobanyan,

reflecting the learners as educators’ model that sits at the heart of this program.

The project provides free health screenings along with educational information about breast cancer symptoms and risk factors. To date, Dr. Chobanyan has screened over 400 local women.

In addition to the benefits this research brings to the community of Sint Maarten regarding breast awareness and education, clinical fellows and medical students are afforded an opportunity to gain real-world clinical experience.

By working with patients, conducting interviews, and performing an overall health assessment, medical students will be better prepared for their clinical rotations.