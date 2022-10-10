CPS: It’s time to #DoYourShare to support Mental Health



Monday 10 October marks World Mental Health Day around the world. The theme is

“Making Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority.”

Mental health is a state of mental well-being that enables people to cope with the stresses of life, realize their abilities, learn well and work well, and contribute to their community. Mental health is a basic human right.

The World Health Organizations (WHO’s) World Mental Health Report, published in June 2022, showed that of one billion people living with a mental disorder in 2019, 15% of working-age adults experienced a mental disorder.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department from the Sint Maarten Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, says the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has launched DoYourShare to support mental health, a campaign to curb the stigma and discrimination experienced by people with mental health conditions, and promote positive interactions that improve their search for help.

CPS applauds PAHO with its campaign that invites people to break the silence, share their stories, and have open and honest conversation about how to really feel, and thereby, provide mental health support and reduce stigma and discrimination.

CPS encourages members of the community to visit the PAHO website – https://www.paho.org/en/campaigns/do-your-share – and access a wealth of information in the forms of videos, infographics, social media cards, and other resources on what you can do to reduce stigma and discrimination, share their story, and support mental health.

CPS also commends the various local organizations that are focusing on mental health and wellbeing, and encourage the public to get involved.

Creating awareness of World Mental Health Day is part of CPS’ annual calendar of health observances.

For persons who need support, the Sint Maarten Mental Health Organization (MHF) provides psychiatric care services to the population of the country. Its mission includes prevention to mitigate as much as possible the negative impact of mental disorders on individual’s wellbeing and on society.

For general information on mental health issues, you can call 542-1677 or for a mental health crisis, you can call the crisis line 520-5556 which will be answered by a professional and its confidential.

For more information, you can call CPS 542-1122