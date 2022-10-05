Vehicle flips over on Hispaniola Road



The Police Traffic Department is investigating an accident involving an overturned vehicle in the vicinity of Hispaniola Road and Arch Road on October 3, 2022.

Central Dispatch was notified of the accident around 1:00pm and a patrol was sent to the scene. The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the gray taxi lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a concrete wall while driving out of a yard. After the collision, the taxi overturned and landed on a blue car parked nearby.

None of the occupants in the vehicle were seriously injured; only scrapes and bruises were recorded. They received first aid at the scene from ambulance personnel.

The investigation is ongoing into this incident.