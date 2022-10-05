Special Action Team arrests man in firearm and narcotics investigation.



On Monday, 3 October 2022, the Special Action Team of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM conducted a control in Cay Bay in connection with narcotics and firearms.

During the action the team obtained information that a man was engaged in selling drugs and firearms at a specific location. An on-the-spot check of the indicated location in Cay Bay was conducted and several containers with narcotics for sale were found and confiscated.

A pellet gun, first thought to be a firearm, was also confiscated. The suspect was arrested and remains detained as the investigation progresses.