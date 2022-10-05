Minister of Education; Rodolphe Samuel:



“Teachers are among most important in society.”

As we once again observe this special day set aside to acknowledge our teachers, I would like to commend our teachers on St. Maarten for their hard work and for the many sacrifices they make daily. Teachers are arguably among the most important people in our society; they educate our young and mold these young minds for a better tomorrow.

I want to personally acknowledge the hardships that some of our teachers have to endure; they have suffered with austerity measures that could not be helped, we have some schools that are still in need of repair, and yet our teachers have the human capacity to understand and continue doing their work to the best of their abilities.

As you continue to set our children up for success as citizens of the world and inspire them to do well, our ministry will continue to work to provide you with the tools you need to do your jobs.

Teachers are that critical point that makes a child ready for their future, some of the students of today are the leaders of tomorrow and without teachers, they could not fulfill this destiny. For better or worst, children carry what they are

taught at a young age into adulthood; for the rest of their lives, they will use what they have learned and influence society. Our teachers shape these minds at their most impressionable, and for that, I express my gratitude for your hard work.

Someone with the power to impact the children of our society has the power to change our society.

Sometimes teachers also act as a support system that is lacking in other parts of the child’s life and can be an inspiration to them to dream big as they hold them accountable for their successes and failures. This motivates the students to work harder and aim higher. A good teacher will not let a talented student get away without helping them unleash their potential, and in St. Maarten, we have many good teachers.

Again I thank all of our teachers for their continued patience as some are still displaced. As Minister of Education of Public schools, special thanks and appreciation goes to our education family. Teachers, staff, and Management of all

public schools. Thank you, all teachers of all schools, for bringing a sense of normalcy to our classrooms post covid, and above all, I thank you for the tremendous job you do daily to shape all our futures. Although there is only one

day set aside a year to honor you, I want you to know that we honor you daily.