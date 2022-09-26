The Department of Community Development, Family, and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) within the ministry of Public Health, Social Development & Labor (VSA) hosted it’s third free



Community Fun Day on Saturday, September 24, 2022, for the Hope Estate Community and surrounding neighborhoods.

Under the theme ‘We put the unity in community,’residents came out to interact in a fun filled manner

and partake in this community outreach.

This free Community Fun Day was intended to bring families together for a day of fun and community

spirit, while the department gave back to the community by giving a platform for community members to learn about the departments services and meet their fire fighters. It was also a day when the departments prominent guests, such as the elders, Mental Health Foundation clients, and Guided Living clients, had the opportunity to partake in the festivities.

Residents enjoyed various activities throughout the day, including live performances by Black Panter, stilt walkers, sweet pan, and a DJ. Fun 10, a seniors activity area, a childrens corner, a variety of games, face painting, a bouncy castle, raffles, food, and beverages.

Throughout the course of the day, community members won a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, a hotel stay, lunch for two, food coupons, and locally created socks.

Minister Omar Ottley and CDFHA would like to thank the Hope Estate community and neighboring communities for their attendance, as well as the Civil servants who offered their time, the many organizations and corporate partners for their collaboration, including Simpson Bay Resort, SZV, FLOW, La Patrona Restaurant, Sunny Food,, Red Cross, Leaders For Change, and Garden Boys.

“Through programs such as this, we will continue to make every effort to continue fostering community harmony” Minister Omar Ottley.