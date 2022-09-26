CPS Receives New Updated COVID-19 Pfizer Bivalent Vaccine Booster



The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), this past week received the first batch of COVID- 19 Pfizer Bivalent Booster and will be rolling it out to the community shortly. The booster is entirely free of charge and voluntary.

The virus that causes COVID-19 has been changing over time into various variants. In order for the vaccine to be relevant and up-to-date and protect you from serious disease, Pfizer has come out with the bivalent COVID-19

vaccine booster dose.

The bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are different compared to previous doses in that it includes a component of the original virus strain to provide broad protection against COVID-19 and a component of the omicron variant to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant.

These are called bivalent COVID-19 vaccines because they contain these two components. The bivalent COVID-19 vaccines may also be referred to as “updated” COVID-19 vaccines booster dose.

COVID-19 remains a reality for Sint Maarten. The disease has not gone away, and people are still falling ill.

COVID-19 vaccines continue to help protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 disease. As the virus changes and your immunity naturally decreases over time, you may lose some of that protection, and

therefore it is very important for you to get the latest booster. The booster jab should keep any symptoms mild and prevent you from ending up in the hospital.

You should continue to follow COVID-19 prevention measures even after being vaccinated or receiving your booster. Persons are also reminded to adhere to proper handwashing and cough etiquettes.

COVID-19 spreads from an infected person to others through the air by droplets (secretion) as a result of coughing and/or sneezing, or by direct contact with the virus on hard surfaces or people’s hands that have the viruses on them then touching the mouth, nose or eyes.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Persons who have cold-like symptoms should cover their mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing (cough etiquette) and wash your hands frequently and correctly (with soap and

water for at least 20 seconds – hand hygiene). Handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is an effective and affordable way to prevent infections and diseases. If soap and water are not available, alcohol-based hand

sanitizer (at least 70 per cent) can be used instead.

For more information, you can call CPS 914, 542-1122 or email surveillance@sintmaartengov.org