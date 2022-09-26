Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Accident with minor injuries on the Guana-Bay road

9 hours ago
Pearl FM


At approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, Central Dispatch received a call of a traffic accident
on Guana-Bay road . Police patrol and the traffic department were dispatched to the location.
At the scene it turned out to be accident between the driver of a Gray Honda SUV and a black Land
cruiser driven by the governor of Sint. Maarten.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the gray SUV lost control in the turn and collided with the black Land cruiser coming from the opposite direction.
The governor himself suffered no injuries.
The driver of the gray SUV received minor injuries to his knee and his passenger received minor injuries to her nose and was treated at the scene by the paramedics. The child in the vehicle suffered no injuries.

Personnel from the Traffic Department are still conducting this investigation

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Sint Maarten To Host First Annual Food Festival This November “St. Maarten Flavors” offers a month-long showcase of the island’s impressive and diverse culinary scene

9 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

“Dating Violence Amongst Youth: The Silent Dangers.”

9 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

His Excellency Governor drs. Eugene B. Holiday awarded the Royal Decoration of ‘Commander in the Order of Orange- Nassau’

9 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) to start this week

9 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Sint Maarten To Host First Annual Food Festival This November “St. Maarten Flavors” offers a month-long showcase of the island’s impressive and diverse culinary scene

9 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

“Dating Violence Amongst Youth: The Silent Dangers.”

9 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

His Excellency Governor drs. Eugene B. Holiday awarded the Royal Decoration of ‘Commander in the Order of Orange- Nassau’

9 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) to start this week

9 hours ago
Pearl FM