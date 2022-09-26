Accident with minor injuries on the Guana-Bay road



At approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, Central Dispatch received a call of a traffic accident

on Guana-Bay road . Police patrol and the traffic department were dispatched to the location.

At the scene it turned out to be accident between the driver of a Gray Honda SUV and a black Land

cruiser driven by the governor of Sint. Maarten.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the gray SUV lost control in the turn and collided with the black Land cruiser coming from the opposite direction.

The governor himself suffered no injuries.

The driver of the gray SUV received minor injuries to his knee and his passenger received minor injuries to her nose and was treated at the scene by the paramedics. The child in the vehicle suffered no injuries.

Personnel from the Traffic Department are still conducting this investigation