Featured Islands' News

Simpson Bay Bridge Maintenance Works Tuesday to Thursday Leads to Adjusted Opening Times

19 hours ago
Pearl FM



The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) would like to inform maritime traffic, and stakeholders that necessary preventative maintenance works will be carried out to the Simpson Bay Bridge on Tuesday, September 20 to Thursday, September 22.
Due to the maintenance works, bridge opening times during this period have been adjusted as follows: 8:30 AM and 11:30 AM opening for in/outbound maritime traffic.
Subsequent regular scheduled openings will resume from 3:00 PM. In/outbound maritime transit can only be permitted at these hours.
The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority apologizes to maritime operators, boat owners, and the community for any inconvenience that this may cause, and thanks them for their cooperation.

