SOIL TESTS UNDERWAY FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NEW SZV OFFICE BUILDING

Soil testing will commence this week, in preparation for the 2023 construction plans of the new SZV office building in Cayhill. The tests will be coordinated and executed by Independent Consulting Engineer (ICE), in close cooperation with the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), being that the test sites are in close proximity to the building site. The soil tests for the construction of the new office building are one of the first steps in understanding the suitability of the soil for the construction plan.

ICE is scheduled to commence the soil testing as of Wednesday September 14, and will take approximately 7 days

to complete. In preparation, the SMMC and ICE have come together to ensure that both the hospital and nearby

residents do not experience any major nuisance during this process.