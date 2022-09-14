Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Nature education workshop for police cadets

14 hours ago
Pearl FM


Police cadets continued their journey to a well-rounded community education thanks to a workshop facilitated by Nature Foundation Sint Maarten on Monday, September 12, 2022.
The primary purpose of the visit with the cadet was to heighten awareness about nature topics they are likely to encounter in the field after graduation.
Foundation representatives gave an outline about the foundation’s activities, the country’s nature legislation, protected species, threats to the local flora and fauna, importance of sea turtle protection, wildlife permits, trade in endangered species CITES, and more.
The foundation was pleased to meet the future police officers and to answer questions from them about the importance of nature.
The foundation reps wished all cadets best of luck in their future endeavors. “We can’t wait to see you on the road protecting our island!”
The management of the Police Force of Sint Maarten thanks Nature Foundation for its presentation and for the care and protection of the environment.

