Joint action chain partners in the port of Saba

Joint action chain partners in the port of Saba

11 hours ago
Pearl FM


On Friday the 9 th September an extra and extensive check was held in Fort Bay on Saba by customs, the KMar, KPCN
and the Coastguard. The baggage of passengers and the cargo from the ferry Makana from Sint Maarten were
checked.
During the check, 19 passengers were checked. No abnormalities were found during this check.
As part of the joint effort of the chain partners to keep all islands of the Caribbean Netherlands as safe as possible
and to guarantee the quality of life on the islands, actions are regularly held in which Customs/CN, KMar and KPCN
work closely together.

