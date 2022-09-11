Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Maintenance work Queen Juliana Bridge

1 day ago
Pearl FM

Public Works (OW) is going to carry out major maintenance on the Queen Juliana Bridge. Work will take place from Monday 12 September to 12 October.  

It involves ‘water jetting’ and painting the sidewalk and railing and identifying rusted parts of the bridge. The contractor MNO Vervat will close one half of the road in the direction of Punda for this purpose. The work will take place from Monday to Saturday between 9 am and 4 pm, outside these times the closed road will be reopened.  

The government asks motorists to follow the instructions on the road signs and to drive carefully on the bridge. 

