Simpson Bay Bridge Preventative Maintenance Works start on Thursday for One Week

The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) would like to inform maritime traffic, and stakeholders that necessary preventative maintenance works will be carried out to the Simpson Bay Bridge.

The maintenance works to the bridge will start on Thursday, September 8 for a one-week period.

The scheduled bridge openings of 9:30 am and 10:30 am will be cancelled for the one-week period allowing painters and maintenance crews to work from after 8:30 am to 11:30am and 11:30 am to 3:00 pm unhindered.

The Simpson Bay Bridge will open at 8:30 am and 11:30 am and regular openings from 3:00pm.

The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority apologizes to maritime operators, boat owners, and the community for any inconvenience that this may cause, and thanks them for their cooperation.