Flow Communications Partner of K1 Britannia

Operator pledges year-round support on 5 year anniversary of Irma –

FLOW announces, on the occasion of the 5 year anniversary of the passing of Hurricane Irma, that it has partnered with the K1 Britannia Foundation to provide communications support to the organization year-round.

The telecoms operator will provide mobile and internet connectivity to the foundation, allowing them to focus resources on their core objectives of supporting the community through disaster relief, fostering, volunteerism and youth mentorship programs.

The Non-Governmental organization (NGO) has proven the important contribution it makes to the safety and wellbeing of the citizens of St. Maarten. The impact of K1 Direct, the disaster response wing of the foundation, was very clear in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Outside of the annual hurricane season though, the team also showed up for St. Maarten in a major way during the COVID related lock-downs to care for families and individuals who were at risk or isolated. The additional activities around fostering, volunteerism and youth mentorship further round out the diverse ways in which the NGO contributes to the island.

“The decision to partner with K1 Britannia is an easy one to make because they show up for us when it matters and help where its most needed.” says Flow Statutory Director, Rauf Engels “Flow and K1 Britannia have partnered in various ways before, such as on K1’s yearly Christmas Angel project” Engels continues “We are happy to be able to broaden our partnership with K1 Britannia by providing our technologies to help them get the job done efficiently and effectively. The team plays an important role in the stability of the community and developing the appreciation for volunteerism locally. “

“We believe in the power of sustainable partnerships, and commend K1 and their volunteers for their dedication and commitment to St. Maarten”