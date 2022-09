ON BEHALF OF WINDWARD ISLANDS BANK LTD.

FOR THE NEXT THREE DAYS, WE WILL BE RAFFLING A 3 BRAND NEW SOCCER BALLS, ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS SEND US THE ANSWER TO THESE QUESTIONS.

THE FIRST PERSONS TO ANSWER CORRECTLY, WILL WIN A BRAND NEW SOCCER BALL COURTESY OF WINDWARD ISLANDS BANK LTD.

QUESTION FOR TODAY:

WHAT’S NEW WITH YOUR WIB VISA CREDIT CARD?

SEND YOUR ANSWER TO OUR FACEBOOK PAGE, OR CALL EMAIL US AT 981PEARLFM@GMAIL.COM OR CALL US AT 1-721-5204981